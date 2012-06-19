Layoffs At Zappos, According To Employee Tweets, CEO Blog

Online shoe store Zappos laid off 8% of its employees today. CEO Tony Hsieh blogs:



Today has been a tough, emotional day for everyone at Zappos. We made the hard choice of laying off about 8% of our employees. The layoffs will affect almost every single department at Zappos. In addition, we are also looking at closing some of our brick and mortar outlet stores in Nevada

and Kentucky.

This is one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make over the past 9.5 years, but we believe that it is the right decision for the long term health of the company. The rest of this email will explain why…

We feel fortunate that we have Sequoia Capital as an investor who had the foresight to see the ramifications of the tough economic times that lie ahead for all of us. On October 7, Sequoia held a meeting for all of their portfolio companies (including Zappos), with one very clear message: Cut expenses as much as possible and get to profitability and cash flow positive as soon as possible.

Confirming the news was as easy as checking out twitter.zappos.com. There, the mood was part bitter, part boozey and highly hormonal. A small sample:

