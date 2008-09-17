Layoffs At Yahoo? eBay? Everywhere? (YHOO)

A tipster tells us that the Yahoo hallways are reverberating with layoff rumours yet again. We can’t confirm that yet, but it does dovetail nicely with fresh speculation about coming cuts at eBay, and real, announced layoffs coming to HP-EDS. In other words, you don’t have to be working at a Wall Street firm right now to be worried about your job: Working for a big Silicon Valley company will do the trick, too.



Perhaps you’d prefer that analysis to come from the mouth of a certified Wall Street analyst, talking to the New York Times. OK:

“Almost every Internet company, because of their extremely rapid growth in earlier years, simply has too many people. They are overstaffed,” said. “And you can see basically from players like AOL that they staff as if they are going to have 40 or 50 per cent growth forever. Then when that growth slows down, as it must, they suddenly find they have too many people and they have to look at becoming more efficient.”

“Whether the rumour is true or not about eBay layoffs, I don’t know for sure,” Mr. Lindsay added. “But at some point, as Yahoo found and as eBay and probably all the others will eventually find out, they have to take a very hard look at staffing levels.”

