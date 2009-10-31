Layoffs At Mrs. Google's Startup

Personal genomics startup 23andMe had to fire some people in order “to achieve long-term business development goals and maintain our strength in the industry,” the company told TechCrunch.



“These cuts, which are a reflection of the current economic environment all companies are facing, will allow us to continue to invest in the growth of our Personal Genome Service and research endeavours.”

You’ve heard of 23andMe — which sells do-it-yourself genetic testing kits — for three reasons.

Its cofounder Anne Wojcicki is Google cofounder Sergey Brin’s wife. (He’s loaned the startup $10 million)

Google is an investor in 23andMe.

You’ve seen 23andMe’s blimps high over San Francisco.

