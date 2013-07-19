Layoffs At CP+B After Loss Of Old Navy [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



CP+B laid off 21 people, less than 3% of its office, following its loss of Old Navy as a client. The shop worked with the retailer for five years and created nostalgic ads that reunited cast members from “Blossom,” “90210,” and the “National Lampoon Family Vacation” series. It also created the strange Super Modelquins family.

Weight Watchers explains why it chose OgilvyOne to lead its digital account over Havas Digital, Razorfish, and 360i.

Marketers are preparing themselves for the arrival of the royal baby.

Interpublic saw declines in second quarter and first half of the year profits. Net income dropped 19%, coming in at $79.9 million. Revenue, however, grew. See all the numbers here.

Innovid CEO Zvika Netter on pre-roll ads and what they need to do to dominate video.

Hulu is heavily marketing its new animated series “The Awesomes.”

Soon-to-be former CEO of Razorfish Bob Lord is leaving the Publicis Groupe shop on August 1 to become the CEO of AOL Networks. But he’ll stay close. Lord will also lead the new Publicis/AOL partnership.

Wes Phelan joined Johannes Leonardo as a senior art director. He will work with Coca-Cola, Google, Sprite, and Nike. Phelan was previously at MetropolitanRepublic in Johannesburg, South Africa.

