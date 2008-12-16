Layoff Watch: Barclehs Jobs Cuts Add Up To Huge Number

Update: We’re hearing that the source for the 3,500 was a staff update from Bob Diamond, Barclays Capital’s CEO. Most of these layoffs have already happened, a source says. The number is total since the acquistion of Lehman by Barclays.

rumours are flying across the floors of what was once Lehman Brothers about massive layoffs. When Barclays Capital absorbed Lehman Brothers it took on about 10,000 of Lehman’s total staff. Layoffs are probably inevitable but few at Barcleh’s were prepared for the number now being whispered about: 3,500 jobs cut.

Is this number for real? We haven’t been able to confirm it yet. But inside of Barclays, that’s the number employees are hearing from each other.

If you’ve heard anything about layoffs, at Barcleh’s or elsewhere, please email us at [email protected] or text 646-526-3327. Or call the tips hotline: 866-994-TIPS.

