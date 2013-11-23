Loud Car Crash Triggers Shooting Fears And Lockdown At LAX

Multiple witnesses were reporting heavily-armed police officers searching through Terminal 5 at Los Angeles International Airport following a false alarm of possible shots fired triggered by a loud traffic accident outside.

Local station KTLA reported that no shots were fired, with LAX police telling the station that a loud traffic accident had “triggered fears of another shooting.” The LAX Police later confirmed this on their own Twitter account.

From NBC 7 San Diego:

Police received a call about 7:30 p.m. of possible shots fired, but upon investigation realised the loud noise of a car crash outside a Terminal 5 parking structure incited a panic, LAX Police Sgt. Ortiz told NBC4.

The cause of the crash was not yet known, and it was unclear whether anyone was hurt, CBS Los Angeles reports. Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be a minivan or SUV crashed into the side of the terminal.

In addition to the crash, the official LAX Twitter account reported that an anonymous caller to airport police said there was a man in Terminal 4 with a weapon, but officers responded and found nothing. The terminal was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but was cleared and being repopulated with passengers.

“People were diving behind counters at the restaurants,” witness Peter Ward told The Los Angeles Times. “Then people ran and evacuated very quickly,”

The incident came exactly three weeks after a shooting earlier this month at LAX which resulted in the death of one TSA agent and multiple people injured.

