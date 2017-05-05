LAX is getting a private terminal that costs $2,000 for the rich and famous to use -- take a look inside

If you’re travelling to Los Angeles and looking forward to a bit of celebrity spotting, you might need to pay $US2,000 to do so.
“The Private Suite” is a separate VIP terminal at LAX for first and business class travellers. After it opens on May 15, it will enable its premium guests to have a discreet and seamless travelling experience.
However, it comes at a price: for a fee that starts at $US2,000 a visit, guests can have access to a private check-in, security screening, and customs process. They will be driven to or collected from their aeroplane in a private BMW and have all their baggage taken care of while they relax in one of the luxury suites.
There are two options: either take out a $US7,500-a-year membership and get reduced rates on the use of the terminal (plus added perks, such as free massages before a flight), or pay a higher one-off fee each time. This fee ranges from $US2,000 to $US4,000, depending on whether guests choose to lounge in private or in a larger shared room.
Take a look at what to expect:
Guests can get away from the traffic and congestion of the main airport and head to this private compound.
The terminal is owned and operated by security firm Gavin de Becker & Associates, and it's based on other VIP services offered at airports overseas, including London Heathrow.
It serves both domestic and international flights, arrivals and departures. Non-members pay between $2,000 and $3,500 for domestic flights and $2,500 and $4,000 for international flights, depending on whether they choose to get a private suite. Members who pay $7,500 a year are entitled to a slightly reduced rate on these fees.
By paying the $US7,500 annual membership fee, members get lower rates to use the service, can book six months in advance, and book free, pre-flight massages.
An eight-person team is assigned to each guest in the private suite. They provide guests with any important essentials that they might have forgotten. This includes headphones, iPhone chargers, dress shirts and blouses, ties, socks, belts, and shoes, a spokesperson for the terminal said.
