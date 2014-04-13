These Lawyers Are Using Google Glass To Help Them Win Personal Injury Cases

Fennemore Craig Fennemore Craig attorneys and their client Gary Verrazono



Next Tuesday, Google is holding a one-day sale for its wearable computer Google Glass, when anyone who wants the device can buy it for $US1,500, plus tax.

No doubt, Google will get a lot of takers. But at that price, businesses could actually be the biggest initial market for Glass, even more than consumers, market research analysts say.

One business already using Glass in a novel way is Fennemore Craig, a personal injury law firm out of Phoenix.

In a pilot program it calls “Glass Action,” attorneys James Goodnow and Marc Lamber loaned Glass to several of their clients and had them video their post-injury daily lives.

Double-amputee Gary Verrazono, who lost an arm and a leg in a 2012 work accident, is one of those clients. He’s been using Glass for a few months and says with the device he can easily communicate with his lawyers and document his life, despite his physical limitations.

Lamber believes that his law firm has just scratched the surface of what Glass can do for its practice.

The firm is now experimenting with using the device in mock trials by putting Glass on jurors during trial simulations to see what’s grabbing their attention, it says.

Mock trials are a long way from real courtroom action, but it’s interesting to think how devices like Glass — and other wearable tech like the Oculus Rift — might one day change the legal process.

