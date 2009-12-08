Lawyers Second Most Likely Profession To Be In Car Wreck

One more reason parents may want to stop telling their children to become doctors or lawyers: members of those two occupations are the most likely to get in a car wreck.



The study, conducted by Quality Planning Corp., a California firm that verifies information for insurnace companies and discussed in The Journal News, said only students get in to more accidents.

For every 1,000 lawyers, there are 109 accidents and 44 speeding tickets, the study said.

There is no solid indication of why doctors and lawyers top the list, but a spokesman for AAA New York told the Journal News that fatigue could be the reason. “These are professions that put in lots and lots of hours,” Sinclair said. “Often fatigued driving can be a greater impingement on skills and abilities than alcohol,” Robert Sinclair said.

We’re guessing the frequency with which many lawyers drive and check their Blackberries isn’t helping things either.

Military personnel, social working, manual labors, analysts, engineers and consultants also made the top 10.

It sounds like a lawyer joke come true. Except not so funny, really.

