Lawyers LOVING The Wall Street Collapse*

Even though Lehman and Merrill’s recent developments will lead to a raft of firings, they will produce a lot of work for the lawyers (and bankers) hammering out these deals. Here’s a rundown of who’s working on what.



Dealbook: Lehman has hired Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the law firm that handled Drexel’s bankruptcy filing. [Drexel was the last major investment house that filed for bankruptcy.] Harvey Miller, the head of Weil’s restructuring practice, is known as one of the deans of the bankruptcy bar.

Sullivan & Cromwell is also representing Lehman in the sale of its broker-dealer and asset-management divisions, according to The Deal via Above The Law.

Meanwhile, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, J.C. Flowers & Co. and Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller helped Bank of America in its purchase of Merrill Lynch, which was represented by Shearman & Sterling.

According to The Deal via Above The Law, WLRK is charging a fee well into the eight figures for its work for BofA.

UPDATE: More specifics on the lawyers from Dealbook:

Congratulations to Jon Marzulli at Shearman & Sterling for representing Merrill Lynch, as well as Robert D. Joffe at Cravath Swaine & Moore and Ed Herlihy at Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz who represented Bank of America. Weil Gotshal & Manges is representing Lehman.

These are nice, and well-deserved, assignments for them and the rest of the lawyers I missed giving a shout-out to. Get some sleep.

