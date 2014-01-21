Lawyer's Katy Perry Reference Helps Save Former Aussie Biker From Knuckleduster Conviction

Katy Perry-branded two-finger ring. Photo: Svspply.com

When prosecutors tried to argue a former senior Finks bikie was in possession of a knuckleduster, his lawyer used celebrity references to prove it was simply a two-fingered ring.

An ABC News report says Andrew Maichrak’s lawyer argued the large two-finger ring was similar to a style of contemporary jewellery worn by pop star Katy Perry, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg.

According to the report, Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Bolton reserved her judgement, but ruled Majchrak was not guilty. The former biker will seek costs from police at a hearing set down for Thursday.

