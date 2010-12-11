Lawyers: Julian Assange Is About To Be Indicted For Spying In The US





Photo: ap

From ABC News (via @mpoppel):Our position of course is that we don’t believe it applies to Mr. Assange and that in any event he’s entitled to First Amendment protection as publisher of Wikileaks and any prosecution under the Espionage Act would in my view be unconstitutional and puts at risk all media organisations in the U.S.,” Assange’s attorney Jennifer Robinson told ABC News.

Robinson said a U.S. indictment of Assange was imminent.

This wouldn’t be that surprising, though of course there’s the problem of what, exactly, Assange would be tried for. Well, spying, obviously would be the charge, but needless to say it wasn’t designed for something like this.

Obviously the implications would be huge from a 1st amendment/media standpoint.

