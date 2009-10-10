Lawyers Implicated In $9 Million Mortgage Fraud

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/ca37544b40fdbf492ff7a200/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="andrew cuomo hulk tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

We know law firms are suffering, but are New York lawyers turning to crime for lack of work?State Attorney General Andrew Cuomo announced the bust of a $9 million mortgage fraud yesterday, and central to the scheme were JDs.

NYAG: [Cuomo] announced the take-down of a mortgage fraud ring that illegally obtained $9 million in loans for phantom home buyers. Twelve defendants, including lawyers, loan officers, and providers of false identification, were arrested today and charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

To pull it off, these lawyers were allegedly a big help:

Eric Finger, 44, of Mineola, New York, “acted as the settlement agent representing the lender in connection with closings on many of the target properties. Finger also made payments from the mortgage loan proceeds to certain other members of the conspiracy and hid the true disbursements of the loan proceeds from lenders by preparing false mortgage documents.”

Joell Barnett, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, “acted as either the buyer’s attorney or the seller’s attorney in connection with the sales of some of the target properties. In these roles, among other things, Barnett received payments from the loan proceeds that were not disclosed to lenders and disbursed those funds to other members of the conspiracy.”

Brandon Lisi, 36, of Glen Cove, New York, “prepared sales contracts for the purchase of target properties and procured fraudulent buyers to act as purchasers for the target properties.”

Here’s how it all came together: Between 2005 and 2007, the ring apparently tricked lenders into giving loans for homes in New York City and Long Island by showing up at home closings claiming to be someone else. Then they’d use supporting fake identity information — like driver’s licenses and bank statements — to get 100 per cent financing (remember the good old days of mortgages?).

“This is exactly the type of criminal activity that was caused by – and contributed to – the terrible mortgage crisis facing our nation,” said Attorney General Cuomo. “These defendants were allegedly able to obtain millions of dollars in home loans for phantom buyers precisely because obtaining these loans was far too easy at the time.”

