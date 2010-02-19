Olympic Lawsuits That Could Have Changed History





The Olympics mean healthy competition and harmony between athletes, their countries and the world.

Except of course when they don’t. Sometimes it’s not the event judges that have the final say about the Olympics. Instead, it’s judges in the courtroom. Because, like everything else in life, when things go wrong, people sue.

More often than not, the lawsuits involve the United States Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee protecting their precious, money-making trademarks. But sometimes the suits involve more individual needs, like who has a right to compete or if boycotting the Games is allowed.

And sometimes it just involves taekwondo and a brothel.

[slide

permalink=”the-1980-boycott-1″

title=”The 1980 Boycott”

content=”20-five athletes, lead by name plaintiff and rower Anita DeFrantz, sued the United States Olympic Committee to try to prevent the USOC from carrying out its resolution that created the US boycott of the 1980 Olympics, which were held in what was then the Soviet Union.

The athletes argued that the USOC lacked the power to enforce the boycott and that their constitutional rights would be violated by a boycott.

Of course, we all know how this one turned out. The US did not send a team to that Olympic Games.

DeFrantz eventually settled her differences with the Olympic brass, becoming both the first American woman and African American woman to serve on the IOC.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c30bb0000000000b176ba/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”olympics-v-gay-olympics-2″

title=”Olympics v. Gay Olympics”

content=”Spoil sports! The USOC and the IOC sued San Francisco Arts and Athletics’ for their use of the phrase ‘Gay Olympics’ for their, well, gay Olympics event.

The court found for the USOC and the IOC and the court of appeals upheld the decision.

In an interesting twist, counsel for the Olympic entities was Vaughn Walker, then at Pillsbury, but now better known as Judge Vaughn Walker who is presiding over the Prop 8 trial. Vaughn, who is gay, took a lot of heat at the time from gay rights activists and, when he took the bench, there were concerns he was ‘anti-gay.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c32060000000000fe16b5/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”a-lawsuit-was-dropped-and-tonya-harding-could-compete-3″

title=”A lawsuit was dropped and Tonya Harding could compete”

content=”Litigation is give and take. In this case, Tonya Harding took away her $25,000,000 lawsuit against the USOC and they gave back her Olympic dreams.

In 1994 and shortly before the Lillehammer Olympics, the USOC had planned to hold a hearing in Oslo to consider whether Harding should be allowed to skate. The question of Harding’s eligibility of course arose from her husband’s plot to attach Harding’s fellow figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding argued the hearing would violate due process, and a judge suggested to two sides work it out, and quickly. It threatened, the judge said, to seriously disrupt the Olympics. The parties’ agreement followed.

Kerrigan won a silver medal; Harding did not place.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b75ac9a0000000000ecf368/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”apolo-accused-of-tanking-for-shani-4″

title=”Apolo accused of tanking for Shani”

content=”In 2002, the Olympic speedskating trials got especially frigid.

Skater Tommy O’Hare filed a complaint with U.S. Speedskating claiming fellow skaters Rusty Smith and Apolo Anton Ohno, who had both already qualified for the Olympic team, conspired to pull back in the time trials to help skater Shani Davis qualify for the team.

Despite what Time called ‘some damning evidence,’ an arbitrator exonerated Smith and Ohno.

Prior to the arbitration hearing, Smith sued O’Hare for defamation, but decided to drop it following the arbitrator’s decision.

Ohno went on to win a gold and silver medal in the 2002 Olympics, and has already picked up more hardware in Vancouver. Smith won a bronze medal in 2002. Davis was an alternate in 2002 and did not compete, but he went on to win a silver and a gold medal in 2006, and already defended his gold in the 1000m in Vancouver.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c849f0000000000f31182/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”should-magazines-be-able-to-use-the-word-olympics-5″

title=”Should magazines be able to use the word “Olympics?””

content=”The USOC is very serious about the use of the name ‘Olympics.’

So serious, in fact, that in 2001 they sued American Media, Inc. (home of Shape and the National Enquirer) for putting out a magazine before the 2000 Sydney Games called OLYMPICS USA and using the Olympic symbol and the word ‘Olympic’ without authorization.

No go, said the Colorado federal court. The USOC had argued that the magazine’s use was commercial speech. The Court rather clearly pointed out that magazines are editorial in nature and not, therefore, commercial speech.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c326d0000000000b8a9e4/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”the-ioc-uses-its-trademarks-for-good-6″

title=”The IOC uses its trademarks for good”

content=”Sometimes the IOC does do things besides protecting the ‘Olympic’ name at all costs.

In 2008 it sued Web sites that were selling tickets to Olympic events, even though they had no Olympic tickets to sell. The USOC was tipped off when ticket buyers from sites such as www.Beijing-2008tickets.com called to complain they had not received tickets.

How did the USOC have a right to sue? For their favourite default claim, trademark infringement, of course. The sites were wrongfully using Olympic trademarks to dupe customers.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c75cc00000000005fe9e4/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”apparently-brothels-are-not-part-of-the-olympic-spirit-7″

title=”Apparently brothels are not part of the Olympic spirit”

content=”Sometimes the threat of a lawsuit is just as good as a lawsuit if it achieves its intended goal.

When New Zealand taekwondo athlete Logan Campbell decided he would finance his participation in the 2010 Olympics with proceeds from a brothel, the New Zealand Olympic Committee threatened to sue him for using his connection with the Olympics to solicit clients.

The brothel did not violate any laws in New Zealand, but the NZOC said his actions were ‘totally inconsistent’ with the Olympic values of ‘excellent, friendship and respect.’

The suit didn’t come to fruition, but earlier this month ESPN reported that Campbell is planning to auction the business on a New Zealand Web site to finance his training costs.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c7339000000000052007f/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”ski-jumping-gets-sexist-8″

title=”Ski jumping gets sexist”

content=”Though men were allowed to ski off a ramp and fly hundreds of feet in Vancouver this year, there was no women’s ski jumping competition.

There has never been — it’s the only sport in the 2010 Games in which women are not allowed to compete. But they didn’t go down (or not get to, more accurately) without a fight. Fifteen women ski jumpers sued the Vancouver Olympic Games organising Committee, saying the lack of the women’s event violated Canadian law, which prohibits gender discrimination in government services, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

But the British Columbia Supreme Court said that even though the lack of a women’s ski jumping event was discriminatory, only the IOC controls which sports are in the Olympics.

When it comes to the Olympics, the IOC rules — no matter where the Games are. So very international!”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c794b00000000003b43d5/image.jpg”

[slide

permalink=”investments-in-whistler-went-downhill-fast-9″

title=”Investments in Whistler went downhill fast”

content=”Bonus: Olympic Real Estate Edition

This one doesn’t involve Olympic athletes, but it involves a lawsuit just filed and involving the very slopes on which 2010 downhill skiing competitions are taking place.

The real estate crisis was not kind to the operator of the luxury resort in Whistler. The operator, Intrawest ULC, is being forced to sell of its assets; its parent company has scheduled an auction for February 19. And now its travel company, Abercromie & Kent, is facing a $220 million lawsuit by those who bought memberships in a destination club in Whistler. The suit claims that Abercrombie did nothing more than licence its name and that their memberships are now worthless, The National Law Journal reported.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c74f4000000000002c9ef/image.jpg”

