Lawyers: Go To Dubai (...Or Kazakhstan) Or Risk Getting Laid Off

There’s jobs abroad. And here things are just contracting. Not a hard sell.



NY Times: Until the crisis passes — which for now appears quite a way off — Mr. Eich [David P. Eich, a partner with Kirkland & Ellis in Hong Kong] is convinced that the bear market has helped to make a job offer in Hong Kong that much more enticing for lawyers in New York or London.

“They’re looking at 24 months of downtime,” he says. “If you’re a recruiter and before you were trying to drag a guy out here, now you can go to New York and London and say: ‘Hey, you’re 38 and there’s a major market downturn where you are. You can either sit it out at home or come here and build a practice.’ “

… “Our view is that the cycle will rectify itself, and we’ll come out in the next eight months or so, and this is an opportunity to acquire top-notch people whose platforms don’t serve them at the moment,” he adds.

Lawyers from top 250 law firms are building up their practices abroad. Below, from The NY Times, the number of lawyers those firms have over there and the increase in the past year. Time to get packing

Riyadh: 32 lawyers, +23%

Dubai: 176 lawyers, +81%

Baku, Azerbaijan, 50%

Almaty, Kazakhstan: 77 lawyers, +33%

Warsaw: 313 lawyers, +10%

Moscow: 515 lawyers, +24%

Istanbul: 38 lawyers, +52%

Cairo: 26 lawyers, +8%

Beijing: 382 lawyers, +39%

Taipei, Taiwan: 126 lawyers, +15%

Hong King: 1,281 lawyers, +48%

Shanghai: 386 lawyers, + 36%

Bangkok: 172 lawyers, 15%

Singapore: 233 lawyers, +15%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.