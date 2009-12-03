Lawyers Behaving Badly: The "Couch Of Restitution"

The lore of the casting couch has made its way to the legal profession.

Michigan attorney Murdoch Herzog received a 180-day suspension from practicing law last month.

The disciplinary investigation began over Herzog’s failure to report pleading guilty in 2001 to a misdemeanour conviction for assault and battery in exchange for the dismissal of charges on fourth degree criminal sexual assault.

But the disciplinary administrator’s complaint also included allegations that Herzog had improperly touched female clients and suggested to two a somewhat creative way for them to pay their legal bills.

He closed his office blinds and suggested fees could be taken care of on his “couch of restitution.”

The Legal Profession Blog pointed out this story, and quotes from the opinion. The 180-day suspension will “ensure that [the attorney] is not permitted to resume his standing as a member of the profession unless he is able to establish his fitness by clear and convincing evidence,” the disciplinary board said.

A six-month loss of livelihood is certainly encouragement to refrain from harassing one’s own clients. And even if “couch of restitution” may illicit giggles, it should also go down as something to never, ever say to a client.

There is just no end to lawyer-joke material.

Legal Blog Watch covered the story here.

