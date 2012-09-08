Legal Services Jobs Took A Big Hit In August, While Other Sectors Gained Jobs

Photo: Carrie Sloan via flickr

The August jobs report is out, and it looks promising – for most industries.Although unemployment fell from 8.3 per cent in July to 8.1 per cent, the legal services sector lost some 1,400 jobs in August, erasing gains from the June-July period, according to the labour Department.



While legal services jobs took a hit, the professional and technical services industry category as a whole gained 26,800 new jobs, the Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog Reported.

That category includes legal services, accounting and bookkeeping, architecture and engineering, and computer systems design.

There’s some good news for the legal services sector, though: jobs in the legal sector have increased by about 3,200 since August 2011. And they have remained at around 1.2 million since the beginning of the year, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog.

