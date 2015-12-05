The lawyer for the San Bernardino shooters' family wonders if Sandy Hook actually happened

On Wednesday, Tashfeen Malik and Syed Rozwan Farook allegedly shot and killed 14 people and injured 21 others in San Bernardino, California. The government is investigating the two.

Lawyer David Chesley represents their family, and argued on Thursday that official information about the shooting should not be trusted. He even seemed to suggest the school shooting in Sandy Hook in 2012 may not have happened.

“There’s a lot of questions drawn with regards to Sandy Hook, and whether or not that was a real incident or not,” Chelsey said in a video recorded by The Daily Mail. “We just don’t know.”

Some conspiracy theorists believe that the government orchestrated, or in the least covered up details about the Sandy Hook shooting. Chesley might believe these theories, or perhaps his statements are a legal tactic, intended to sow “reasonable doubt” to try and make sure his clients are indicted.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

