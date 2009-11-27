Lawyer Uses Grenade To Show Jurors What An "Imminent Threat" Feels Like

A Kansas lawyer trying to show his client felt pressured by a co-defendant to commit forgery pulled the pin out of a dud grenade and set it on the ledge of the jury box.



“Are you afraid now?” Sam Kepfield asked the jurors during his closing argument.

He was trying “to demonstrate what’s called an imminent threat, Kepfield told the local Hutchinson News.

The jury was apparently not afraid, but the local sheriff’s department has started an investigation, the paper reported. Dud grenade or not, it is illegal to bring any weapon to the courthouse.

No matter what, the ploy did not work — the jury found Kepfield’s client guilty after just 15 minutes of deliberation.

Read the full Hutchinson News report here; the ABA Journal noted it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.