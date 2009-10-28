Already-Married Lawyer Tricks Woman Into Marriage

Fraudulent inducement of marriage is something you learn for the bar exam and then expect — hope — never to need again.



But a recent New York case involved an attorney who asked a woman to marry him and arranged a deal where she bought a condo, with him as the lender. He, however, always made the payments.

Three years later, she learned he was already married with children. And since New York is not a Big Love state, their marriage was bigamous. The “husband” thought that would be a good time to demand payment for the condo and then pursue foreclosure on the accelerated loan.

The Adjunct Law Prof gets a hat tip for noticing this case and cites the relevant portion of the judge’s opinion, which concludes that this situation constitutes a “prima facie case of fraudulent inducement to marriage.”

The Court of Appeals slip opinion for Rosenzweig v Givens is included below.

