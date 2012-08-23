Lawyer Thinks Prison Restrictions Against 1993 World Trade centre Bomber Are 'Just Plain Unfair'

Ramzi Yousef

Photo: AP Images

The man convicted of leading the 1993 attack against the World Trade centre as well as planning a plot to bomb 12 American airlines wants to be allowed to see his family.Ramzi Yousef was sentenced to life in prison following the early-90s attack.



And now his attorney Bernard Kleinman has asked the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan to let him investigate why the government still wants Yousef held under the strictest security measures possible at Colorado’s Supermax prison, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Yousef isn’t allowed to talk to other inmates, is only permitted to meet with his lawyer — who he has to talk to through Plexiglass, and is held in a 7-foot by 11-foot cell.

However, these tight security measures are unnecessary as Yousef, who proudly proclaimed he was a terrorist in 1998, doesn’t pose the same risk to the country as he did at the time of the attacks.

“I think it’s just plain unfair,” Kleinman told the AP of his client’s restrictions. “Most of the terrorists he knew are either dead or in jail.”

The Second Circuit did not immediately rule on Kleinman’s request. However, government lawyers argued the case should be heard in Colorado since that is where Yousef is being held.

DON’T MISS: Ex-Penn State President Said He Didn’t Know The Severity Of Jerry Sandusky’s Crimes Until It Was Too Late >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.