Lawyer In Big Gay Marriage And NFL Cases Resigns From His Firm

Paul Clement, the lawyer who was preparing the defend the defence of Marriage Act on behalf of the House of Representatives, resigned from his law firm today, after the firm decided to drop the controversial case.



King & Spalding, the firm where Clement was a partner, had been hired by Congress to defend DOMA from lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

However, protests and criticism from gay marriage supporters led them to withdraw from the case last week.

In his resignation letter, Clement says his decision has nothing to do with the politics of the matter, but his conviction that once a lawyer agrees to take a case, it is his or her duty to see it through to the end. He plans to continue the case at his new firm.

Clement is also involved in another high profile case — the anti-trust lawsuit filed against the NFL by its players. A major ruling in that case is expected this week.

Clement, who was a former Solicitor General under George W. Bush and a finalist for the Public Justice Foundation’s 2010 Trial Lawyer of the Year award, was to be the lead counsel in the DOMA case. He was also retained by the NFL to handle any appeals in Brady v. NFL. It’s believed continue to work that case as well.

