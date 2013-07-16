LAWYER: 'I Hope George Zimmerman Has The Money To Pay Us Someday'

Zimmerman’s new lawyer.

George Zimmerman defence attorney Mark O’Mara went on The View Monday morning to talk about the verdict and said he hopes his client “has the money to pay us some day.”



The lawyers on Zimmerman’s defence team, who got him acquitted on second-degree murder charges for the death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, apparently weren’t paid anything for their services.

Zimmerman’s attorneys raised the money for the trial through a defence fund on the team’s website. They apparently raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the trial’s legal expenses. A blog post on the defence team’s website says Zimmerman’s two lawyers — O’Mara and Don West — “have not been paid a cent for their services.”

The trial cost the defence team about half a million dollars, if these numbers provided by the lawyers are accurate.

