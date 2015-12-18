The lawyer who dealt with GM's ignition recall claims has been hired by VW

Volkswagen has hired lawyer Kenneth Feinberg to help bring a resolution to the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

With VW, Feinberg’s role will be to design and administer a resolution program for claims resulting from the company’s use of emissions cheating software on its TDI diesel engines.

The respected attorney indicated that he will begin work immediately.

“We hope to have a claims program designed as expeditiously as possible,” Feinberg said in a statement.

“In order to do so, we will need the input not only of Volkswagen, but also vehicle owners, their lawyers, and other interested parties.”

Feinberg was previously retained by General Motors to deal with its ignition switch recall and also worked on the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.