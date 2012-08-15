George Zimmerman's Legal Team Releases Appeal To Get New Judge

Mark O’Mara, Zimmerman’s lead defence attorney.

UPDATE: Mark O’Mara and company have officially released the documents they filed with the District Court of Appeals to get Judge Kenneth Lester removed.O’Mara announced Monday in a press conference he filed the motion because he’s worried George Zimmerman won’t get a fair trial under Lester.



ORIGINAL: George Zimmerman’s attorneys announced Monday they are taking their issues with the trial judge all the way to the District Court of Appeals.

Mark O’Mara, Zimmerman’s lead defence attorney, recently asked trial Judge Kenneth Lester to recuse himself, claiming Lester favours the prosecution and is sticking to his already-formed opinions about Zimmerman’s guilt.

Lester refused last month to step down, calling the defence’s motion “legally insufficient.”

O’Mara said Monday during a news conference that was broadcast on WFTV.com, that “there’s a real question” that Lester “may have stepped over bounds,” in his strongly worded motion granting Zimmerman a second bail, which prompted him to appeal to the Fifth Circuit.

“He really has to live as a hermit, unfortunately,” O’Mara said Zimmerman, citing the fact that Zimmerman was threatened at the beginning of the case.

“If we had a true conversation,” regarding the night Martin died and Zimmerman’s case, the defence would be in a “much different position in this case,” O’Mara said.

“He’s not doing well,” O’Mara said of Zimmerman. “He’s getting by.”

The appeals court will get to O’Mara’s motion as quickly as it can, he said Monday. In the meantime, the defence is preparing for Zimmerman’s “Stand Your Ground” hearing, meaning the judge can decide whether Zimmerman acted in justifiable self-defence when he shot and killed Martin.

Preparation for the full trial later on will take about four to five months, O’Mara said.

However, O’Mara said he doesn’t like the term “Stand Your Ground” since it implies his client had the chance to leave but didn’t do so.

“People look at ‘Stand Your Ground’ and they immediately think someone’s standing there with deadly force,” O’Mara said.

In this case, Zimmerman was reacting to having his nose broken and reacting to the fact that he felt he was being attacked, O’Mara said in his press conference.

In regards to the Florida state attorney mistakenly releasing Zimmerman’s unredacted school records, O’Mara said he does believe it was a mistake, however he called it “a little bit frustrating” that people are so interested in Zimmerman’s school and medical records.

“Is it particularly relevant he went to school?” O’Mara said.

