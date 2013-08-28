Lawyer For Fired Fox News Executive Releases A Blistering Statement Hinting At Vengeance

AP Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch

Brian Lewis, the

former Fox News executive who was fired last month, has retained legal counsel who promises that the network should “fear” what Lewis will reveal about Fox News.

Judd Berstein, whose firm’s past clients include Don King, Donald Trump, and the Backstreet Boys, released the following statement:

I have just been retained and am still plotting our course of action. But two things are very clear to me. First, Brian Lewis no longer has any confidentiality obligation to Newscorp or Roger Ailes because of the false and malicious statements made by Fox to date. Second, Roger Ailes and Newscorp have a lot more to fear from Brian Lewis telling the truth about them than Brian Lewis has to fear from Roger Ailes and his toadies telling lies about Brian Lewis.

Berstein’s hire was first reported by Gawker.

Lewis was fired last month, 21st Century Fox said last week in a statement, in what the company said was for cause relating to issues involving “financial irregularities, as well as for multiple, material and significant breaches of his employment contract.” He was a senior adviser to Fox News President Roger Ailes.

Lewis has only spoken to TVNewser about his firing. In that interview, he rebutted a story on his firing by New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman, who is also writing a book about Ailes scheduled to be released in January.

