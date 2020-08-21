A lawyer for a police officer charged in George Floyd's death says he 'killed himself' by dying from an overdose and a heart condition

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City.

A lawyer for Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death told the Los Angeles Times that he plans to argue that Floyd “killed himself.”

He told the Times that Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and an underlying heart condition, and the former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death were just “doing their jobs.”

“None of these guys – even Chauvin – actually killed him,” he said, referring to Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes during the May 25 incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Floyd’s cause of death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped when police officers restrained him by putting pressure on his neck.

After a judge lifted a gag order on the case against the four officers, Earl Grey, an attorney for Thomas Lane, who was charged as an accomplice in Floyd’s death, spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his planned defence. He said he plans to argue that Floyd died from an opioid fentanyl overdose and an underlying heart condition.

“None of these guys – even Chauvin – actually killed him,” Grey said, referring to former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes during the incident. “He killed himself.”

Grey told the LA Times that he’ll base his argument on toxicology and autopsy reports, which determined that Floyd had a heart condition and opioids in his body, as well as body camera footage from the scene.

He also added that he hopes to show his client and the others involved “were doing their jobs.”

In the court documents obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Grey argues that Floyd previously struggled with addiction, and that body camera footage shows Floyd had a white spot on his tongue at one point while being restrained, which Grey suggests is “2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that it did find fentanyl intoxication in Floyd during an autopsy, but it wasn’t listed under a cause of death. The medical examiner instead classified Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped when police restrained him and put pressure on his neck.

Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, have all been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the case. Chauvin has been charged with murder.

Floyd’s aunt, Angela Harrelson, and uncle, Selwyn Jones, told The Tribune that they were disappointed by Grey’s court filing, saying his history of addiction has “nothing to do” with his death.

“It’s a sign of desperation,” Jones said. “I want to know: When did police officers get their law degrees, when did they get voted into being judges, and when does four people do the job of [a] jury?”

