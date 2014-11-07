Lawyer For AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd Says Charges Of Attempting To Procure Murder Have Been Dropped

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd. Photo: Getty Images

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd’s lawyer said the charge of attempting to procure murder has been withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

Paul Mabey QC said the Tauranga Crown Solicitor Greg Hollister-Jones had “formed the view that there was insufficient evidence to justify that charge”.

Mabey said Hollister-Jones had reviewed the police file and available evidence prior to his conclusion.

A spokesperson for the Crown Solicitor confirmed the charges had been withdrawn.

