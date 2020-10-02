A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse — the white teen charged with shooting three Kenosha protesters — says he's suing Joe Biden for libel

TikTok Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Lin Wood, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, said he is suing Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Biden and Kamala Harris campaigns for libel.

Wood’s tweet was posted following a video tweeted by Biden showing a montage of white pride groups, and Trump’s refusal to condemn them on the debate stage Tuesday.

In the video, there is a photo of Rittenhouse who was armed with a Smith & Wesson AR-15-style.

“On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel,” Wood tweeted.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An attorney who said he is representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Twitter that he will be suing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for libel.

Lawyer L. Lin Wood tweeted his plans several hours after Biden tweeted a 50 second video calling out President Donald Trump’s ambiguous response when asked to condemn white supremacists at Tuesday’s debate. The debate footage is spliced into a montage of footage of white pride groups around the country.

Rittenhouse, who faces murder and assault charges, was also featured in the video.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Wood tweeted his support for Trump, and announced that he plans to sue for libel.

“On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice,” he wrote. “Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps.”

On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Rittenhouse, who has become a symbol for the right, faces multiple charges including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, as well as a misdemeanour charge of possession of a deadly weapon.

The 17-year-old drove to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois to protect local businesses from looting amid unrest ignited by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who is seen in a video firing an AR-15 style rifle into a crowd of people, is accused of fatally shooting protesters Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25.

My great co-counsel @ToddMcMurtry hard at work for Kyle while I stay busy trying to block the haters on Twitter. But I only block during breaks from work . . .#WorldOfTheBlocked https://t.co/wtb4zjOsEF — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Wood, a vocal right-wing attorney, has a history of working high profile and first amendment cases.

He represented Richard Jewell, a one-time suspect in the 1996 summer Olympics bombings; former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in their neighbourhood.

Messages left for Wood and the Biden campaign were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.