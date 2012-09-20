Attorneys Claim Ex-Partner Firebombed Their House After He Was Canned

A (unrelated) explosion in California.

In a tale straight out of a crime novel, a husband-and-wife attorney team is suing their former law partner for allegedly firebombing their house.Thomas and Beth Boggs filed suit on Monday in St. Louis, Mo. against Mark Bates and an unidentified accomplice, for allegedly setting the back of their house on fire on Oct. 1, 2010, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.



“While they slept, defendant Bates and/or his conspirator doused the back of the Boggs’ home with lacquer thinner,” the complaint states, according to Courthouse News.

The husband-and-wife team claim they fired Bates for forging documents and stealing from their former law firm called “Boggs, Boggs, and Bates.”

The alleged bombing is the latest crime tied to that law office.

In 2006, Ernest Brasier, 57, an attorney at the firm, was found shot in the head in another lawyer’s office, according to Courthouse News Service.

Bates could not be located for comment. There are no criminal charges pending against him.

