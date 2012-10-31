Corporate Lawyer Tied Down Flying Objects Outside His House While Closing A Huge Merger

Not David Grimes’ house

A lawyer for Reed Smith didn’t let a little hurricane stop him from closing a $255 million deal for an important client, the AM Law Daily reports.David Grimes was finishing up pharmaceutical company Patheon Inc.’s purchase of Banner Pharmacaps when his Westport, Conn. neighbourhood was being evacuated.



So, the Reed Smith partner alternated between getting his home ready for Sandy and finishing up the important deal remotely, according to the AM Law Daily.

“You multitask,” he said.

At Proskauer Rose, most laywers continued to work from home, but clients kept calling to ask if their lawyers would still be able to meet with them on Tuesday, a secretary there told AM Law Daily.

The answer was “probably not.”

