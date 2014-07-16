Alex Rodriguez Is Getting Sued By His Own Lawyer

Reuters David Cornwell, left, and A-Rod, right

The never-ending saga involving suspended Yankees player Alex Rodriguez opened a new chapter Monday, after his own lawyer, David Cornwell, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan against the former MVP known as A-Rod.

The suit claims Rodriguez owes more than $US380,000 to Cornwell for his work related to A-Rod’s steroid suspension from Major League Baseball, according to the Associated Press.

Cornwell’s firm is also seeking pre-judgment interest and attorney fees, which could increase the amount Rodriguez could potentially owe to $US500,000, as reported by the Daily News.

Rodriguez has been suspended for all of the 2014 season by Major League Baseball after a lengthy doping investigation. The New York Yankees’ third-baseman plans to return for the 2015 season, although he will turn 40 years old that July.

He has earned more salary than anyone else in Major League history, with his 20-year total reaching $US356,285,104. Although he lost $US22.1 million in 2014 due to his suspension, he is due $21 million in 2015 and $US20 million in both 2016 and 2017.

