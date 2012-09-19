Out Of Work Lawyers Offered Work As Surrogate Mothers

The job market for aspiring lawyers is pretty rough.



We all know that, but what we’re learning now is there are quite a few non-traditional jobs out there for law school grads if they’re willing to take some risks.

Above The Law has the latest job opportunity for an out-of-work law school grad — serving as a gestational surrogate.

That’s right, someone in the San Francisco Bay Area posted a Craigslist ad looking for “experienced mothers with medical, legal, or professional experience” to serve as surrogates.

The Craigslist poster says any surrogate hopefuls will be allowed to keep their current jobs during their pregnancy, if they have one that is, and will be paid a stipend of $40,000.

Check out the full ad, via Above The Law:

Photo: via Above The Law

