Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

The attorney for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend explained why Brian won’t speak to authorities.

Laundrie was deemed a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance by Florida police on Wednesday.

Petito’s family publicly called out Laundrie on Tuesday for refusing to help in the investigation.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11, explained why Laundrie won’t speak to the authorities about the case, according to a statement released by the family’s attorney.

“In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that ‘any statement made will be used against you’ is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance,” the statement from attorney Steven Bertolino said. “As such, on the advice of counsel, Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on this matter.”

Laundrie was deemed a “person of interest” in the mysterious case of the young woman’s disappearance, Florida police said Wednesday, adding that the boyfriend is “hindering this investigation.”

“This formality has not really changed the circumstances of Mr. Laundrie being the focus and attention of law enforcement and Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel,” the statement by Laundrie’s lawyer read in response to being named a “person of interest.”

Petito’s family publicly called out Laundrie on Tuesday for refusing to help them find the young woman, begging him to “at least tell us if we are looking in the right area.”

Petito and Laundrie set out on a cross-country road trip from New York on July 2 in a white converted camper van, documenting their travels on social media along the way.

Petito’s family in New York reported her missing to local police on September 11. Ten days prior, Laundrie had returned home to North Port, Florida, with the van but without her.