LAWYER: Amanda Knox Will Not Return To Italy For New Trial

ROME (AP) — One of Amanda Knox’s lawyers says the American won’t return to Italy for a new appeals trial over the 2007 killing of her British roommate.

In March, Italy’s supreme court ordered a new trial for Knox and her former Italian boyfriend for the slaying of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, where they were students. An appeals court in 2011 had acquitted both, overturning convictions by a lower court. The new appeals trial begins in Florence on Sept. 30.

Florence daily La Nazione quoted lawyer Luciano Ghirga Saturday as saying he recently met with Knox and fellow defence team members in the U.S., and that the American confirmed what her lawyers said right after the supreme court ruling — she won’t return to Italy for the new trial.

