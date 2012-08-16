A Lawyer Could Be Disbarred For Allegedly Smuggling Cuban Cigars

Photo: halfwheel / used with permission

A disciplinary committee for Illinois lawyers has suggested disbarment for a lawyer accused of smuggling Cuban cigars into the U.S. in the 90s, the Legal Profession Blog reported Friday.Richard Connors made 31 trips to Cuba and was stopped with a trunkload of the illicit cigars, according to court documents posted on Case Law.



He was convicted in 2002 of falsifying information on his passport and conspiracy, the New York Law Journal reported Monday.

Nicole Chakalis, his ex-wife, cooperated with authorities to help ensnare Connors. She tipped off authorities that he was running a “fairly lucrative Cuban cigar smuggling operation,” according to an appellate court opinion that affirmed the judgment against him.

Connors, who denied the charges, served 37 months in prison and paid a $60,000 fine, the Law Journal reported

DON’T MISS: A Legal Worker Allegedly Tried To Pimp Women As They Filed For Divorce >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.