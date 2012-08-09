Detectives Use Undercover Camera To Catch A Lawyer Allegedly Having Sex With His Jailed Client

Curtis Cannon

A lawyer arrested on suspicion of having sex with his incarcerated client told detectives he had hadn’t had sex with his wife in 14 years and his client wanted to marry him once she was released.Las Vegas defence attorney Curtis Cannon, 58, and Crystal Wallis, 23, have been charged with voluntary sexual conduct between a prisoner and another person after detectives used an undercover camera to uncover their illicit relationship, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.



In an arrest reported filed by the Metropolitan Police Department, detectives say the pair’s meeting lasted 26 minutes. When confronted with the allegations, Cannon initially denied Wallis had given him oral sex but eventually came clean, according to the Review-Journal.

Detectives are now investigating whether Cannon has had sex with any other incarcerated clients.

Cannon’s charge carries a prison sentence of one to four years. He’s expected to make an initial court appearance in December.

Wallis was serving time on drug charges and a charge of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.

