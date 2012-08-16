Lawyer Accused Of Beating Executive Girlfriend To Death Ranted About Her On Facebook

Jason Bohn

Photo: courtesy NYPD

Jason Bohn, the 33-year-old NYC lawyer accused of killing his girlfriend Danielle Thomas, has apparently posted a Facebook rant calling her a cheater.Bohn, who took classes at Columbia Law School, is in prison but dictated the rant to his younger brother, New York Post’s Bob Fredericks reported.



Here’s what his Facebook page says:

Photo: Facebook screengrab

The Post reported details of the alleged crime:

“Cops said Bohn packed Thomas’ battered body in ice in the Astoria apartment’s bathroom and then went on the lam — sending e-mails to her friends pretending to be her saying she was safe as he tried to elude capture. Her body was found on June 26, two days after the alleged murder, and he was arrested on June 29.”

