Oberlin Professor Files Lawsuit Claiming His Colleague Spread Bizarre Rumours About Him

A French professor at Oberlin College named Ali Yedes is suing a colleague for allegedly spreading lies that Yedes was plotting to murder a third colleague, The Morning Journal in Ohio reports.

Yedes’ lawsuit also claims his colleague, Arabic professor Samir Amin Abdellatif, spread false word that Yedes joined an inter-religious group to spy on Jews.

Yedes’ lawsuit alleges Abdellatif made other false statements too, by asserting Yedes helped forge yet another colleague’s academic credentials when applying for a position at Oberlin and that Yedes unsuccessfully bribed a teaching assistant to marry him.

The lawsuit claims Abdellatif has hurt Yedes’ reputation, caused emotional distress, and caused others to become so angry with Yedes that he fears for his safety.

Separately, French professor EunJung An filed a lawsuit against Oberlin College last month for allegedly ignoring threatening behaviour Yedes displayed toward her, Slate recently noted, citing the Chronicle-Telegram. That lawsuit alleges that Yedes told another professor he was bringing a relative to America to kill An, presumably echoing what Abdellatif has said.

Yedes wasn’t named as a defendant in An’s lawsuit.

Yedes and Abdellatif did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday morning, and An declined to comment.

