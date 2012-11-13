Microsoft's Patent Fight With Motorola Could Help Others Avoid Patent Warfare

Microsoft’s Surface tablet.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Microsoft will square off against Motorola Tuesday in a case that could determine how much companies can charge others for licensing industry standard technology, The Wall Street Journal reports.Microsoft claims Motorola tried to charge it an unfair price for video streaming patents, while Motorola says it charges other companies a similar price.



The case could be a game changer because Motorola and Microsoft are trying to gain ground in the smartphone industry and have a lot of patents, the Journal pointed out.

Judge James Robart’s decision in the case will clarify how industry standard technology is licensed, the Journal reported.

The opinion could be a blueprint for other companies that have licensing disputes, helping them avoid their own patent suits in the future.

Microsoft’s battle against Motorola, now part of Google, isn’t the only fight over so-called industry standard patents.

Apple also accused Motorola of price gouging over industry-standard video streaming and Wi-Fi patents, but Motorola was let off the hook when the suit was dismissed last week, according to CNET.

However, Google’s troubles aren’t over.

At the beginning of the month, the Federal Trade Commission staff recommended the agency to sue Google for trying to block competitors’ access to industry-standard smartphone technology, Bloomberg reported.

SEE ALSO: Trend Forecaster Sues Google To Block His Obscene Impostors >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.