Lawsuit Over NFL Seat Licenses Kept Alive, But Barely

A legal right to season tickets?



A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit brought by a longtime Jets and Giants season-ticket holder protesting the legality of requiring licenses to go to discovery, but only on the limited question of whether the class action plaintiffs have a right to renew their season tickets.

NYT: The teams asked the United States District Court in New Jersey to dismiss the class-action suit, which was filed in March. On Nov. 5, the judge, Peter G. Sheridan, dismissed several of [plaintiff Harold] Oshinsky’s claims.

But the judge left a small legal door open. Oshinsky, who has had season tickets to both teams for more than 20 years, claimed he had an implied right to renew his season tickets because the teams kept selling him the tickets to sit in the same seats every year.

Jets’ attorney Louis Soloman of Proskauer & Rose told the paper that discovery will show “there was no such agreement at a set price at a set location.” And experts seem to agree that discovery offers only a faint glimmer of hope for success because no express right gives season ticket holders a right to renew forever, especially in the same seats, as Oshinsky claims.

The NYT notes that the most likely outcome will be teams including in next year’s season ticket contracts that no right of renewal exists.

So fans will most likely keep grumbling about the up-to-$30,000 per ticket personal seat licenses, but be stuck with the choice to either pay up or watch at home.

Read the whole NYT article, with background on the suit and full analysis, here.

