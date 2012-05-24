A Doctor Sued A Patient For Posting Negative Online Reviews About Her Breast Augmentation

Writing bad reviews can get you sued?



An Orlando woman was slapped with a lawsuit after she blasted her plastic surgeon on RateMDs.com for what she said was a botched breast augmentation.

Dr. Armando Soto went public with his intent to sue the woman for defamation, writing in a blog post that she allegedly asked friends to post duplicates of her review on the site as well.

In one comment, she complained of a “horrific” 9-inch scar left by the procedure and said the implants were too large: “My breasts are uneven and I was charged for a procedure which two other surgeons have said was not done.”

Once Soto tracked down the poster (he had to go through an attorney after RateMDs refused to turn over her identity) and filed a $49,000 suit for libel and defamation.

Whether or not her allegations were true, it looks like the woman’s agreed to back down in exchange for a corrective procedure.

“The good news is that we are now working collaboratively toward the goal of achieving her complete satisfaction, and she has agreed to remove these posts, as well as those falsely placed by her friends,” Soto wrote.

While it looks like the poster was convinced to remove the post, it’s unlikely lawsuits like Soto’s would stand in court anyway, a consumer advocate says.

“The right to speak anonymously is a fundamental right, particularly when you’re expressing opinion,” consumer attorney David Muraskin, told Orlando’s WFTV.

