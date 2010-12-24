Lawsuit Filed Against EA Sports Says "Madden" Prices Are Too High

A class action lawsuit filed against EA Sports claims the company is guilty of price-fixing its popular Madden title since winning exclusive video game rights to the NFL in 2005, Gamesindustry.biz reports.



Prior to the exclusive deal, EA competed with Sega’s NFL 2K series for marketshare.

The lawsuit alleges EA raised the price of Madden video games by nearly 70 per cent since forcing aside its competition. EA says it only restored the price to “industry standards” after artificially deflating it during a price war with NFL 2K.

Anyone who’s bought Madden since 2005 can be listed as a plaintiff.

