DOJ: Law School Admission Council Is Outing Disabled Students To Schools

Photo: Flickr/Tulane Public Relations

The Justice Department is accusing the Law School Admission Council of illegally “flagging” the scores of disabled students taking the LSAT, the admissions test for law school.The DOJ said Thursday it was intervening in a class action brought by the state of California that also claims the LSAC didn’t make reasonable accommodations for disabled students.



One aspiring law student was denied testing accommodations three times, the DOJ said. She provided LSAC with medical documentation of her visual impairment, but the Council denied nearly all of her requested accommodations and refused to provide a large-print test book, according to the suit.

“The action taken in this case demonstrates the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s commitment to ensuring equal access to educational opportunities for everyone,” said Melinda Haag, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, in a statement.

This is not the first time the LSAC, a non-profit organisation based in Delaware, is facing legal action regarding the needs of people with disabilities.

In April 2011, the LSAC faced a suit from the National Federation of the Blind, which claimed the LSAC’s website was not accommodating enough for blind students who wanted to apply to law schools. The two parties settled, and the LSAC agreed to amend its website as well as pay the NFB’s legal expenses.

A representative for LSAC declined to comment Thursday.

DON’T FORGET: Vote Now: Help Us Pick The Best Law School In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.