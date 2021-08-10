A map of Virginia Giuffre’s flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane shows the massive scope of his sex-trafficking operation

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him. Florida Southern District Court

A lawsuit against Prince Andrew included a map of his accuser’s flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane.

Flight logs show that Prince Andrew also flew on the “Lolita Express” multiple times.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has sued the royal in New York, alleging he sexually abused her when she was 17.

A map provided alongside a lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers shows some of the flights she took on the disgraced financier’s private plane, revealing just how expansive his sex-trafficking operation was.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on Monday, alleging the royal sexually abused or forced intercourse on her on three occasions – one of them at Epstein’s mansion in New York City, when she was 17.

Giuffre has alleged that longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, where she has said she was repeatedly sexually abused by Epstein and others between 2000 and 2002.

Giuffre alleged in the lawsuit against Prince Andrew that he also raped her in London at Maxwell’s home, and sexually abused her on Epstein’s private island, known as Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands.

Representatives for Prince Andrew didn’t immediately provide Insider with a comment on Giuffre’s lawsuit. The prince has denied ever knowing Giuffre, and in a July 2020 statement to Insider, his representatives “categorically” denied “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors.”

Giuffre alleged in the lawsuit that Epstein flew her across the country and around the world numerous times, both on his private plane and on commercial airlines.

Epstein’s private plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” has ferried a number of politicians, celebrities, and young girls over nearly 2,000 flights since 1995, according to Insider’s searchable database.

Giuffre’s lawsuit noted that only some of the Epstein flight logs have been found, but the ones that are public show “the international scope of Epstein’s sex trafficking.”

A map included in Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew shows some of the flights she took on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

The map shows more than a dozen flight destinations across North America and Europe, including in Maine, Texas, Missouri, Florida, the US Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, England, France, and Spain.

Prince Andrew, who has said he met Epstein in 1999 through Maxwell, has acknowledged that he traveled on Epstein’s plane. According to the flight logs, he did so at least four times: from London to Edinburgh in 2006, New York to Palm Beach in 2000, Virgin Islands to Palm Beach in 1999, and New York to Virgin Islands in 1999.