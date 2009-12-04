Lawsuit Against Enron Banks Ends On 8 Year Anniversary Of The Bankruptcy

A federal judge in Houston dismissed a shareholder lawsuit brought against banks they claimed were responsible for assisting in the fraud that lead to the collapse of Enron.



The dismissal comes after Enron investors had already secured more than $7 billion in settlements, including from banks such as Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.

U.S. Southern District Judge Melinda Harmon presided over the case.

Her courtroom has handled countless Enron-related disputes, including the trial of accounting firm Authur Andersen. The jury verdict in that case was overturned by the Supreme Court, who ruled Harmon’s instructions set too low a bar for guilt.

Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Credit Suisse were among those that remained in the suit, Reuters reported.

Enron filed for bankruptcy on December 2, 2001.

Read the full Reuters article here.

