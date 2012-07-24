Michigan Judge Smacks Down Grads' Suit Over Law School's Job Stats

Photo: AP

A Michigan judge wouldn’t buy law grads’ claims that their school misled them about its graduates’ job prospects.The Cooley Law School grads sought $250 million in damages, saying they attended the school based on misrepresented statistics about graduates’ jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.



The lawsuit, filed last year, claimed Cooley didn’t report statistics on how many graduates got jobs requiring a J.D. and whether the employment was temporary or part-time, the Journal reported in June.

But the court reportedly shut down the case on grounds that buying a law degree is not protected by the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

The court also claimed the job numbers presented were “literally true,” even if they varied between recent grads in legal jobs or non-legal jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Judge Gordon Quist also reportedly questioned the ability of college graduates to make wise choices.

“This Court does not necessarily agree that college graduates are particularly sophisticated in making career or business decisions. Sometimes hope and dreams triumph over experience and common sense,” Quist said, according to Above The Law.

The lawsuit echoes recent reports that law grads are facing one of the worst job markets in recent years.

