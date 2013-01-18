Victoria's Secret Angel Sued By Her Former Management Company

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

One of Victoria’s Secret’s angel-winged beauties is being sued for $3.3 million by her former modelling agency.Marilyn Model Management is suing Constance Jablonski and her new agency DNA Model Management, claiming DNA stole Jablonski away despite her signing a three-year exclusive contract with Marilyn, according to court documents filed Monday in Manhattan.



Jablonski signed with Marilyn in 2008 when she was a “virtually unknown model” and the agency catapulted her to her current success, according to the suit.

Jablonski now models for Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, Dior, and Estée Lauder, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday.

Marilyn claims the top model renewed her contract with the agency in September 2011 and signed for a three-year term but then tried to sever the agreement in December 2012.

“Marilyn’s direct competitor, DNA, tortiously induced her to breach her contract with Marilyn and, upon information and belief, to sign an exclusive agreement with DNA instead,” Marilyn claims in its lawsuit.

According to Jablonski’s attorney Bennett Krasner, however, DNA didn’t lure the model away, she left because of changes at Marilyn.

“At the beginning of her career, she loved working with Marilyn,” Krasner told the New York Post. “Unfortunately, all of the people she worked with closely have left. She loves her new agency. It’s very supportive.”

Jablonski stuck to the same reasoning when letting fans know about the agency switch.

“With a New Year comes new beginnings. After my bookers, many of those I began with at Marilyn and my dearest Marilyn Gaultier left the agency this past year, I decided to move on to DNA,” Jablonski tweeted Wednesday. “I’m very excited with the move and I hope you are too!! Wishing all my friends from.Marilyn all the best with their new beginnings. Thank you to all of you followers and fans, for always supporting me!!”

Marilyn is seeking an injunction against Jablonski’s new contract, preventing her from working with DNA.

Check out Marilyn’s full complaint against Jablonski:



