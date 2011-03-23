"I DON'T CARD THEM": Lawrence Taylor Discusses His Prostitution Bust With Shep Smith

Lawrence Taylor became a registered sex offender today after being sentenced to six years probation for having sex with an underage prostitute. He pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct.



Taylor claimed he didn’t know she was underage and did not know she was assaulted by her pimp, as she has claimed. The now 17-year-old has hired celebrity attorney Gloria Allred and is considering a civil suit against Taylor.

He gave his first interview to Shepard Smith this afternoon and was quite open about his soliciting of prostitutes (he says this incident has finally turned him off to it), but reiterated that he did ask her age. But “I don’t card them or ask for a birth certificate.”

