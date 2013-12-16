Here's The Best Scene From Peter O'Toole's Greatest Movie

Peter O’Toole died today aged 81.

His most famous role was playing “Lawrence of Arabia” in the eponymous movie.

That movie also happens to be really long, and we’re willing to a bet that many of you have never seen it.

So we’re going to show you the best scene in the movie, which will hopefully convince you that it’s worth setting aside a few hours to watch.

Here’s the set up: Lawrence and his sidekick Farraj have fought their way back to British-occupied Cairo after a months-long campaign in the desert. And what’s the first thing they want? LEMONADE.

It captures everything about the Lawrence character, and everything that’s happened over the last couple of hours.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

